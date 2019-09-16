|
FENNELL
ELIZABETH CORVIN
80, of Jenkintown, PA was called home on September 13, 2019, surrounded by her husband and daughters. Elizabeth fought a long, courageous battle against an indefensible pulmonary disease. Elizabeth is predeceased by her parents, her twin brothers, and her sister. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Robert F. Fennell, her five daughters, Brigid Fry, Deirdre Faith, Kate Fennell-Prince, Erin Fennell, and Maura Abate and her ten beloved grandchildren. Elizabeth found peace and solitude by the ocean, spending countless summers at the Jersey shore. Her home in Cape May Point was her quiet escape where she found peace growing her garden and creating heartfelt memories with her daughters and grandchildren which will remain in our hearts forever. Elizabeth lived her life for her family and had an innate ability to connect with people in a deep and meaningful way. She was a very compassionate, extremely loving and private person. Elizabeth will be greatly missed by all that had the honor and privilege of knowing her. A Visitation will take place at Immaculate Conception BVM Catholic Church 602 West Ave. in Jenkintown, PA on September 18, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., followed by a private Memorial Mass and burial for her husband, daughters, and grand-children in celebration of her life and the beautiful woman she was. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse in gratitude for the care they gave our mother in her final days with us. https://www. pennmedicine.org\ for-patients-and-visitors/find-a-program-or-service/penn-medicine-at-home/hospice/penn-hospice-locations. Services entrusted to
