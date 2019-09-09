Home

Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA
ELIZABETH D. "LIZ" DWYER

DWYER
ELIZABETH D. "LIZ"
On Sept 7, 2019 of Drexel Hill, PA. Beloved wife of the late Francis T., devoted mother of Judy Patzek (Matt), Jim DO, Fran (Maureen), Liz Ann and the late Cathy A. Loving Grandmother of 4 and Great Grandmother of 4+. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:00 to 10:15 AM on Wed. Sept. 11th at St. Dorothy Church 4910 Township Line Rd. Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Eulogy at 10:15 AM and Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Remembrances in her name to St. Dorothy School or Little Flower Catholic High School (Orchestra Fund)1000 West Lycoming Street, Phila., PA 19140.

For complete obituary see www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019
