SWEENEY
ELIZABETH E. (nee MacElroy)
age 90 of The Protestant Home formerly of Frankford on August 30, 2019. Wife of the late Harry. Beloved mother of William (Jeanne), Patrick and Michael (Betty). Survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10-11 AM followed by her funeral service at 11 AM both at The Philadelphia Protestant Home 6505 Tabor Rd. Phila., PA 19111. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence fund at The Philadelphia Protestant Home. Interment private. Services entrusted to Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home, Jenkintown, PA.
Condolences: www. MeyersFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019