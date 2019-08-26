Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH GRABOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH H. (Burke) GRABOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH H. (Burke) GRABOWSKI Notice
GRABOWSKI
ELIZABETH H. (nee Burke)
of the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia, passed away on August 22nd, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Grabowski. Loving mother of Walter Grabowski (Sharon) and Janet Anastasi (Ed). Devoted grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 3. Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate Elizabeth's life on Tuesday August 27th from 9:00-10:00A.M. in St. Dominic R.C. Church 8504 Frankford Ave. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. in the church. Burial to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

MCCAFFERTY

FUNERAL & CREMATION INC.
MARK MCCAFFERTY, FD
 www.phillycremation.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.