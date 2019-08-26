|
|
GRABOWSKI
ELIZABETH H. (nee Burke)
of the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia, passed away on August 22nd, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Grabowski. Loving mother of Walter Grabowski (Sharon) and Janet Anastasi (Ed). Devoted grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 3. Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate Elizabeth's life on Tuesday August 27th from 9:00-10:00A.M. in St. Dominic R.C. Church 8504 Frankford Ave. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. in the church. Burial to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
MCCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION INC.
MARK MCCAFFERTY, FD
www.phillycremation.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019