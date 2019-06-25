|
|
McBRIDE
ELIZABETH J. (nee Connelly)
June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward G., loving mother of Donna (Ralph) Russo, Joseph (Pam) McBride, Cathy (John) Schmehl and Edward McBride. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday morning 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Michael's Church (St. Clare of Assisi Parish), 313 Memorial Ave., Gibbstown, NJ. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Elizabeth's memory to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 (www.AmericanHeart.org) would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019