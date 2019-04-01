DANIELS

ELIZABETH "BETH" JACOBSEN

Of Abington, PA passed away suddenly on March 29th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Theodore and Alice Jacobsen, Beth is survived by her husband William "Bill"; her children Erin Mulligan (Kevin) and Ben Daniels (Sarah); her sisters Catherine Jacobsen (Joseph) and Alice Foley (Michael); her twin brother Joseph Jacobsen (Kim); and soon-to-arrive granddaughter Nora Beth.

Beth developed her passion for the art of dance at an early age. Beth began teaching dance in her family home in Glenside in 1977. She was a graduate of Temple University and earned a BA in Dance Education and Kinesiology. While at Temple, Beth performed with the University's Motion Dance Company for four years and danced at the Academy of Music under the direction of Patsy Kelly Turner. She was the founder and owner of Beth Jacobsen School of Dance (BJSD) in Oreland, PA for over 40 years. Her love for dance helped others develop a love for dance as well. As director of BJSD, she choreographed and directed annual dance recitals to showcase her students' developed talent, many of which were at the Keswick Theater. Beth's love for her family and students, passion for dance, and her huge heart will never be forgotten by those who knew her.

All are invited to a viewing Thursday, April 4, from 6 - 8 P.M., a viewing Friday, April 5 from 10 - 11 A.M., and a service at 11 A.M., all at The Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Burial will follow at the memorial park.

Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Chance to Dance Foundation, which aims to remove obstacles that stand between children and dance opportunities, at chancetodancefoundation.org. KirkandNiceInc.com





