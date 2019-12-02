Home

ELIZABETH JANE (Wohlgemuth) FAWCETT

ELIZABETH JANE (Wohlgemuth) FAWCETT Notice
FAWCETT
ELIZABETH JANE (nee Wohlgemuth)


On November 27, 2019, age 93. Wife of the late William J.; mother of William (Maggie) and Betty (Joe) McDermott; grand-mother of Sarah Runnels, Joey McDermott, Ellen Fawcett and Billy Fawcett; great-grandmother of Jacob and Chloe, and beloved companion of the late Alex Quigg. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday after 9 AM at Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. Family appreciates memorial contributions to S.P.C.A, 350 Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.

Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
