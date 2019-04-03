|
GREENLE
ELIZABETH K. "BETTY"
(nee Mohollen)
On March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Mary Jane Dunfee (Bill), Kathleen Blum (Chris), Maureen Greenle (Meredith), Michael Greenle (Chad), and Bridget Greenle-Mullins (Keith). Loving grand-mom of Christopher, Olivia, Megan, Dillon, Jake, Lily, Sara, and Margaret. Dear sister of William "MOE" and the late Mary, Florence, Bud, Louis Ethel and John. Friend to beloved Mary and Jane. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday at 10:30 A.M., in Holy Name of Jesus Church. Viewings Thursday 7-9 P.M. and Friday after 9 A.M., in the McELVARR FUNERAL HOME 1415-17 East Susquehanna Ave., Fishtown. Interment New Cathedral Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019