Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church
617 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church
Resources
1919 - 2019
ELIZABETH LaSPADA Notice
LaSPADA
ELIZABETH


99, went from the loving arms of her family to the Loving Arms of Our Lord on September 11, 2019. She is survived by her children Carmella LaSpada, Anthony LaSpada (Lynn Toth), Catherine LaSpada Baker (Dan) and her brother, Dr. Joseph Totino. She was a loving Mom-Mom to Darren Baker (Theresa) and Courtney Baker Narra (Yash). Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 617 South Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to No Greater Love Inc., a charitable organization that honors America's fallen. Mail to: No Greater Love, Inc., 4300 Marianne Dr., Brookhaven, PA 19015.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019
