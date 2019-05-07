Home

Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Cecilia
535 Rhawn St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia
535 Rhawn St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
LESZCZYSZYN
ELIZABETH (nee Pyshbarovska) of Phila., on May 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Paul of 54 years. Elizabeth will be greatly missed by her sons; Roman (Rosalie) and Michael (Maria). Elizabeth leaves behind an impressive legacy in her grandchildren Teressa, Paul, Sheri (Paul), and Raymond (Peg), as well as her great grandchildren; Valerie, Annie, Zoe, and Macy. Elizabeth will always be remem-bered as an avid gardener and fantastic cook and baker.
Relatives and friends are invited to Elizabeth's Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday May 11th at St. Cecilia Catholic Church (535 Rhawn Street, Phila. 19111) from 9:30-10:30 A.M. with a Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M.; Interment at St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory to the Philadelphia Protestant Home Benevolent Fund would be greatly appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019
