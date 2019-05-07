|
LESZCZYSZYN
ELIZABETH (nee Pyshbarovska) of Phila., on May 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Paul of 54 years. Elizabeth will be greatly missed by her sons; Roman (Rosalie) and Michael (Maria). Elizabeth leaves behind an impressive legacy in her grandchildren Teressa, Paul, Sheri (Paul), and Raymond (Peg), as well as her great grandchildren; Valerie, Annie, Zoe, and Macy. Elizabeth will always be remem-bered as an avid gardener and fantastic cook and baker.
Relatives and friends are invited to Elizabeth's Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday May 11th at St. Cecilia Catholic Church (535 Rhawn Street, Phila. 19111) from 9:30-10:30 A.M. with a Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M.; Interment at St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory to the Philadelphia Protestant Home Benevolent Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019