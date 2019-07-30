|
LEVAN
ELIZABETH
(née Ngoc Ha Nguyen)
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Manor in Huntingdon Valley, PA. She was 87 years old. She is predeceased by her husband, Khan Levan. She is survived by her son Tai (Kim), son Dung (Huong), daughter Christine (Khanh), son Thomas (Lori), daughter Lily; sister Anh, brother Kinh (Mai), and grandchildren Nhan, Nghia, Qui, Chinh, Thomas, Alyssa and Vicki.
Elizabeth was born in Hue, Vietnam and fled the country with her family in 1975 to escape communist rule. While in Vietnam, she had several successful careers. Fluent in 3 languages, she served as the interpreter for the wife of the Prime Minister of Vietnam, partaking in many official state trips. Later, she would serve as one of the key comptrollers overseeing the disbursement of all U.S. military funds to support South Vietnam. After her work with both the South Vietnamese and U.S. governments, she would go on to become a successful entrepreneur owning several businesses that ultimately made her a self-made millionaire.
When she came to the U.S., she would have to start all over again to rebuild her life and to ensure her family's future. She worked first as a social worker with the Lutheran Children & Family services, then as a restaurant entrepreneur in the 1980s and last, doing catering and food design for several Atlantic City Casinos. In retire-ment she visited many Buddhist temples and gave generously to philanthropic causes.
She spent the latter years of her life, inflicted by the Alzheimer's disease, but her spirit was not bound by it as many will attest. She will be remembered by all for her extraordinary determination, multitude of talents and radiating beauty and gracious smile that warmed many a hearts. Family will receive guests at GEORGE G. FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME 1500 Old York Rd. Abington, PA on Friday, August 2nd from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and on Saturday, August 3rd from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Her burial will follow, and will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville, PA at 12:30 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019