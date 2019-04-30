|
|
CROCCO
ELIZABETH M. (nee Aversa)
On April 28, 2019, age 91. Wife of the late Julius Crocco, mother of Daniel J. (Christine), Antonio M. (Patricia) and Micki M. (late Matthew) Greene, sister of Edward Aversa; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great grand-children, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Friday May 3, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 P.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Funeral Service 8:30 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Regina Nursing Center, 510 E. Fornance St., Norristown, PA 19401.
