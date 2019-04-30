Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
On April 28, 2019, age 91. Wife of the late Julius Crocco, mother of Daniel J. (Christine), Antonio M. (Patricia) and Micki M. (late Matthew) Greene, sister of Edward Aversa; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great grand-children, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Friday May 3, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 P.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Funeral Service 8:30 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Regina Nursing Center, 510 E. Fornance St., Norristown, PA 19401.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
