McGEER
ELIZABETH M. (nee Devery)
On Sept. 14, 2019, age 79. Beloved wife of the late John R.. Loving mother of Michael Switz, Cynthia Hall (Greg), John R., Melissa (Erica). Devoted grandmother and great grandmother, especially to the late Matthew P. Lucas, Jr. Dear sister of Mary Blaine, Florence Abrams and William Devery. Viewing Thursday, 8:45-9:45 A.M., St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019