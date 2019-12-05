Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH M. (McDermott) MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH M. (McDermott) MILLER Notice
MILLER
ELIZABETH M. (nee McDermott)
Passed away on December 3, 2019. Formerly of Drexel Hill. Wife of the late William J. Miller. Loving mother of Bonnie (Will) Reiber and Karen Rose Miller. Grandmother of Kristina Tongue. Great-grandmother of Cheyenne & Tristan Tongue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Monday, 12:00 Noon at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to the Alzheimers Assoc, 399 Market St, #102, Phila, PA 19106.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -