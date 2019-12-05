|
|
MILLER
ELIZABETH M. (nee McDermott)
Passed away on December 3, 2019. Formerly of Drexel Hill. Wife of the late William J. Miller. Loving mother of Bonnie (Will) Reiber and Karen Rose Miller. Grandmother of Kristina Tongue. Great-grandmother of Cheyenne & Tristan Tongue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Monday, 12:00 Noon at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to the Alzheimers Assoc, 399 Market St, #102, Phila, PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019