Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
September 9, 2019. Wife of the late James F.X. Riley and John C. Kreschick. Mother of Christopher, Barbara Ann Wojciechowski, James, Elizabeth Schmid, Kathryn Riley, Gregory and Xavier Riley. Also survived by 25 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and sister of Richard Baker, MD (Margie). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
