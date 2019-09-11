|
|
RILEY
ELIZABETH M. (nee Baker)
September 9, 2019. Wife of the late James F.X. Riley and John C. Kreschick. Mother of Christopher, Barbara Ann Wojciechowski, James, Elizabeth Schmid, Kathryn Riley, Gregory and Xavier Riley. Also survived by 25 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and sister of Richard Baker, MD (Margie). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019