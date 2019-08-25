|
WOCKEY
ELIZABETH M.
Age 79, on Aug. 22, 2019. Wife to the late William M. Wockey and survived by children, Elizabeth A. Heald (Adam) and Michael D. Wockey (Elizabeth) as well as 5 grandchildren. Mother to the late William M. Wockey. Relatives and friends are invited to Liz's Life Celebration on Mon., Aug. 26, from 7 to 9 P.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF PHILA., 10975 Academy Rd. Phila., PA 19154 and again on Tues., Aug. 27, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Christ the King Church. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Liz's name may be made to the at www.alz.org
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019