John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
3252 Chesterfield Road
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Philadelphia, PA
ELIZABETH M. WOCKEY

ELIZABETH M. WOCKEY Notice
WOCKEY
ELIZABETH M.
Age 79, on Aug. 22, 2019. Wife to the late William M. Wockey and survived by children, Elizabeth A. Heald (Adam) and Michael D. Wockey (Elizabeth) as well as 5 grandchildren. Mother to the late William M. Wockey. Relatives and friends are invited to Liz's Life Celebration on Mon., Aug. 26, from 7 to 9 P.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF PHILA., 10975 Academy Rd. Phila., PA 19154 and again on Tues., Aug. 27, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Christ the King Church. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Liz's name may be made to the at www.alz.org

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
