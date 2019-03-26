Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
763 S. Valley Forge Rd.
Wayne, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Churchyard
passed away peacefully on Thursday March 21st, 2019 at the age of 95. Betsey was predeceased by her husbands George Browning and David Wood, her step daughter Lisa Gerard, her parents William Lewis McGee and Elizabeth Lewis McGee, siblings Ralph Lewis McGee, Eleanor Lewis McGee. Betsey leaves behind her daughter Barbara Doering, stepdaughter Pat Browning, seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and four nieces.
Her Funeral Service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday April 2nd at 11:00 A.M. in the Old Church at St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Burial will follow in the Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Elizabeth M. Wood to: Inglis House, 2600 Belmont Ave., Phila., PA 19131.

CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
