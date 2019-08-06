|
KUZIEMSKI
Elizabeth "Naomi"
(nee Hartman)
Champion Educator, Advocate for Minority Youth, Adored Mother and Grandmother. Of Wayland, MA, formerly of Cheltenham, PA, age 93, July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Walter Kuziemski, Loving mother of Nancy Kuziemski and her husband Scott Simpson, and Sandra McElroy and her husband Peter McElroy. Cherished grandmother of Annie Froehlich, David Simpson, Caitlin McElroy, and Elizabeth "Lizzy" McElroy. Proud great-grandmother of Graham, Elias and Naomi Froehlich, Peter and Lydia Simpson, and Theodore "Theo" Hall.
After graduating from Temple University in 1945, Naomi furthered her education with a Masters degree in 1949, and continued a long and highly successful career in the Philadelphia Public Schools. Her crowning achievement was her role as College Guidance Counselor at Philadelphia High School for Girls, where she was much appreciated for her skill and advocacy in helping young women of diverse backgrounds obtain a college education. Although she finally retired at age 70, many of her students have kept in touch, thanking her for her guidance at a critical time in their lives.
Naomi contributed admirably to her profession, serving as vice president of the National Association of College Admis-sions Counselors and as presi-dent of the Pennsylvania Association of College Admis-sions Counselors. Among her published works are "Achieving Diversity", "SAT's Ethnically Biased" and "Guide for Parents". Her outstanding achievements earned her numerous awards, including the Gayle Wilson Award and the Human Relations Award from the National Association of College Admissions Counselors, the Bernard Ireland Award from the College Board, and Counselor of the Year from Inroads.
Naomi enjoyed traveling to numerous countries after her retirement, often journeying with many dear friends. She was invariably positive, optimistic and enjoyed life to the fullest, joyfully counting her blessings. Naomi will also be remembered for her clever wit, her kindness, and her sparkling smile.
Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation Sat. August 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 10 A.M. at Macalester Torresdale Presbyterian Church, 3665 E. Crown Ave, Phila., PA 19114. Her Funeral Service will begin at 10 A.M. Burial will follow at North Cedar Hill Cemetery in Phila. Donations of flowers gratefully appreciated or dona-tions in Naomi's memory to Girls High College Scholarship Fund, ghsalumnae.org or Temple University, www.giving.temple.edu.
Arrangements under the direction of T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd. Phila., PA 19154. To share a memory of Naomi, please visit:
www.tjfluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019