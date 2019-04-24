O'NEILL

ELIZABETH (nee Fox)

Age 65, passed away on April 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Philadelphia and was a lifetime resident of the Tacony section of Philadelphia. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, going to the Jersey Shore, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Liz was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Anna Fox and her brother, Edward. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Timothy M. O'Neill; her daughters, Nicole O'Neill, Courtney Loftus (Craig) and Kristen Burnett (Brian); her grandchildren, Samantha, Olivia, Kasey, Emily, Julia, Brandon and Moira; her siblings, James Fox (Sissy), Nancy Barr, Rosemary Heisler (the late James), Thomas Fox (Angie), Mary Fox and Janet Scullin (Thomas); and sister-in-law, Maggie Fox. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5 to 8 P.M., at MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel NJ 08054, and on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9 to 10 A.M., at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 7051 Tulip Street Phila. PA 19135, immediately followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019