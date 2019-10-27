|
|
QUATTRO
ELIZABETH (nee Pergolizzi)
Age 82, peacefully on Oct. 25, 2019. Devoted wife to the late Augustine. Loving mother to Denise D'Alessandro (Anthony), Janet Mauro (Thomas), and Karen Lyons (Tim). Beloved grandmother to Alicia, Stephanie, Deanna, Austin, Brett, Matthew and Shane. Dear sister to Gloria Porcarelli, Frank, George and Joseph Pergolizzi and the late Marie Amato. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at L. A. DiGIACOMO, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Southampton Rd., Phila., immediately followed by services 11:00 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Phila. PA 19154. Condolences and guestbook at
www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019