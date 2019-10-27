Home

Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
(215) 677-9300
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
ELIZABETH QUATTRONE Notice
QUATTRONE
ELIZABETH (nee Pergolizzi)
Age 82, peacefully on Oct. 25, 2019. Devoted wife to the late Augustine. Loving mother to Denise D'Alessandro (Anthony), Janet Mauro (Thomas), and Karen Lyons (Tim). Beloved grandmother to Alicia, Stephanie, Deanna, Austin, Brett, Matthew and Shane. Dear sister to Gloria Porcarelli, Frank, George and Joseph Pergolizzi and the late Marie Amato. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at L. A. DiGIACOMO, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Southampton Rd., Phila., immediately followed by services 11:00 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Phila. PA 19154. Condolences and guestbook at

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
