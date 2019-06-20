ROCHFORD

ELIZABETH (nee McAfee)

Born at home on May 20, 1923. She was the fourth of five children born to James and Mary C. McAfee. Her brothers and sister predeceased her with Betty caring for her brother, sister and mother before their deaths.

Betty was a proud graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls where she learned to depend on God and have the courage, moral strength and resilience needed for all life would bring her way.

Betty was married on June 19, 1948 to Thomas who pre-deceased her in 2005. She was the proud mother of Thomas, Michael, Mary, Kathleen, Stephen, Joseph (deceased) and Eileen. Betty's long life allowed her to enjoy seeing her 14 grandchildren grow into adults and the additional blessing of 2 great-granddaughters. (Special thanks to Morgan, her guardian angel, for more than three years). Betty was devoted to her family above all else and sacrificed all she could to form men and women of faith and character. God is sure to bless her for a life well lived.

Family and friends are invited to Betty's Life Celebration on Friday, June 21, 2019 from10 A.M. – 11 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Phila, PA 19154. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Bolger Recreational Program, 314 N. Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.

Funeral Services provided by JOHN F. GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA 19154.





Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary