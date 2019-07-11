Home

ELIZABETH S. "BOOTS" "BETTY" CANTWELL

ELIZABETH S. "BOOTS" "BETTY" CANTWELL Notice
Of King of Prussia on July 9, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Cantwell, mother of William J. Cantwell, Jr. (Ann), Margaret "Peg" Detty (Gerald), Kathleen Cantwell (Brian Shankman) and Stephen Cantwell (Gwen). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and sister of Anne Foley, and the late Margaret, Philip and James Sheridan. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Monday in Our Mother of Divine Providence Church, Allendale Rd, King of Prussia where family and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019
