Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH T. (Camp) PRICE

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH T. (Camp) PRICE Notice
PRICE
ELIZABETH T. (nee Camp)
May 6, 2019, age 84. of Rox. Beloved wife of the late Frederick G. Price Sr.; mother of Frederick G. Price Jr. (Joan), Judy L. Finnen (Michael); grand-mother of Freddie; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Thursday, 10:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 10 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Int. Westminster Cemetery.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now