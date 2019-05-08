|
PRICE
ELIZABETH T. (nee Camp)
May 6, 2019, age 84. of Rox. Beloved wife of the late Frederick G. Price Sr.; mother of Frederick G. Price Jr. (Joan), Judy L. Finnen (Michael); grand-mother of Freddie; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Thursday, 10:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 10 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Int. Westminster Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019