McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
ELIZABETH CARR
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Colman Church,
Lancaster Ave. & Argyle Rd
Ardmore, IL
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Yeadon, IL
ELIZABETH THERESA "TESS" (McLaughlin) CARR Notice
CARR
ELIZABETH THERESA "TESS" (nee McLaughlin)


November 2, 2019, of Ardmore, PA. Beloved wife of the late John A. "Andy" Carr. Devoted mother of John, Julia, Thomas (Virginia), Ellen Owens (James), B. Charles, Elizabeth Sackheim (Michael), Joseph and Kathleen. Dear sister of Mildred Denesowicz, Bernice Whitmore (Truman), Philip McLaughlin and the late Margaret Duperreault, Anne Dunaway, Patricia Nickle, Richard McLaughlin and Mary Quillen. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 step-grand-children and 8 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Fri. Nov. 8th from 6 to 8 P.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave. Ardmore, PA or on Sat. Nov. 9th from 10 to 10:45 A.M. with Funeral Mass to begin at 11 A.M. at St. Colman Church, Lancaster Ave. and Argyle Rd., Ardmore. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 701 N. Broad St., Philadelphia PA 19123.

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
