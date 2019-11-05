|
CARR
ELIZABETH THERESA "TESS" (nee McLaughlin)
November 2, 2019, of Ardmore, PA. Beloved wife of the late John A. "Andy" Carr. Devoted mother of John, Julia, Thomas (Virginia), Ellen Owens (James), B. Charles, Elizabeth Sackheim (Michael), Joseph and Kathleen. Dear sister of Mildred Denesowicz, Bernice Whitmore (Truman), Philip McLaughlin and the late Margaret Duperreault, Anne Dunaway, Patricia Nickle, Richard McLaughlin and Mary Quillen. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 step-grand-children and 8 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Fri. Nov. 8th from 6 to 8 P.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave. Ardmore, PA or on Sat. Nov. 9th from 10 to 10:45 A.M. with Funeral Mass to begin at 11 A.M. at St. Colman Church, Lancaster Ave. and Argyle Rd., Ardmore. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 701 N. Broad St., Philadelphia PA 19123.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019