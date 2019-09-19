|
VERZICCO
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee Lau)
Of Cherry Hill NJ, died September 16, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Verzicco. Loving mother of James Verzicco (Linda) of Cherry Hill NJ, Tony Verzicco (Kim) of Dresher PA, and the late Michael Verzicco. Devoted grandmother of Nikki, Jimmy, Michael, Anthony and Alyssa. Great-grandmother of Jameson. Dear sister of Theresa Allen, Edward Lau, James Lau and the late George Lau.
Viewing Friday morning, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., in THE SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 W. Route 70, Cherry Hill NJ 08002. Funeral Service Friday 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019