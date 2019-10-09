Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for ELKAN RIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELKAN L. RIES Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELKAN L. RIES Jr. Notice
RIES
ELKAN L., JR.


12/30/26-10/06/19

Passed away on October 6, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Elkan is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Sarasota, FL; his brother, E. Carey Ries, of Baltimore; his daughters, Janet Ries (Dr. Matthew) Stern; Cathy Ries (Todd) Neal; and Patti Ries; his grandchildren, Margot Ries Stern, Jeffrey Elkan Stern, Jenna Max Stern, Isabel Ries Neal, Wilson Ries Neal, and Gabriel Jake Young; and great-granddaughter, Lila Elkan Robinson.
Funeral arrangements were private. Contributions to The Jewish Housing Council Foundation can be made online https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E168479&id=1 or by mailing a check to: Aviva Foundation, 1955 N Honore Ave, Ste B1, Sarasota, FL 34235-9151.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELKAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now