ELKAN L., JR.
Passed away on October 6, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Elkan is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Sarasota, FL; his brother, E. Carey Ries, of Baltimore; his daughters, Janet Ries (Dr. Matthew) Stern; Cathy Ries (Todd) Neal; and Patti Ries; his grandchildren, Margot Ries Stern, Jeffrey Elkan Stern, Jenna Max Stern, Isabel Ries Neal, Wilson Ries Neal, and Gabriel Jake Young; and great-granddaughter, Lila Elkan Robinson.
12/30/26-10/06/19
Funeral arrangements were private. Contributions to The Jewish Housing Council Foundation can be made online https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E168479&id=1 or by mailing a check to: Aviva Foundation, 1955 N Honore Ave, Ste B1, Sarasota, FL 34235-9151.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019