DALY
ELLA M. (nee Fitzsimmons)
July 28, 2019 of NE Phila. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Daly, Sr. Devoted mother of Donald J. Daly, Jr. (Joyce). Grandmother of Tyler and Ryan Daly. Graduate of Dobbins High School of Phila. and she was an award winning realtor at Orleans Home Builder until her retirement. She also loved her grand dogs Maggie and Sophia.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday, Aug. 2nd, at 10 A.M. Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem, PA. Friends may call at the Church on Friday morning from 9-10 A.M. Arrs.
DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019