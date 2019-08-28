Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapel at the Convent of Mercy
515 Montgomery Avenue
Merion Station, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel at the Convent of Mercy
515 Montgomery Ave.
Merion Station, PA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Cemetery
515 Montgomery Ave.
Merion Station, PA
View Map
SISTER ELLEN CAVANAUGH RSM

SISTER ELLEN CAVANAUGH RSM Notice
SISTER ELLEN CAVANAUGH, RSM
Age 89, died August 26, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents Thomas and Bridget, her brothers Thomas and (Rev.) Daniel, and sisters Mary (Bradley), Elizabeth (Kelly), Ursula (Tomany) and Theresa (Glenn). In addition to her religious community, S. Ellen is survived by her sister, Pat (Hickey-Breen), many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Friday, August 30, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave, Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the community cemetery will be Saturday, August 31, 10 A.M. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
