SISTER ELLEN CAVANAUGH, RSM
Age 89, died August 26, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents Thomas and Bridget, her brothers Thomas and (Rev.) Daniel, and sisters Mary (Bradley), Elizabeth (Kelly), Ursula (Tomany) and Theresa (Glenn). In addition to her religious community, S. Ellen is survived by her sister, Pat (Hickey-Breen), many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Friday, August 30, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave, Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the community cemetery will be Saturday, August 31, 10 A.M. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019