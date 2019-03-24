|
|
DONAHUE
ELLEN M. "EILEEN"
(nee Duffy)
88, of Marlton NJ, peacefully on March 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 65 years to the late John Joseph Donahue, Jr. Loving mother of Eileen Donahue, Denise Lister (Gerald), Maureen Gallagher (Kevin) and the late John Joseph Donahue III. Devoted grandmother of 8 grand-children and 17 great-grand-children. Dear sister of Lizzie O'Kane (Michael) and Jane Rush (Martin). Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 27th, from 9 to 10:45 A.M., and celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown PA 19046. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop McDevitt High School, 125 Royal Ave., Wyncote, PA 19095 215-887-5575, www.mcdevitths.org Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME
Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019