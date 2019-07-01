|
|
MOFFATT
ELLEN E. "Nellie" (nee Doyle)
June 28, 2019. Wife of the late Edward G.; loving mother of Ellen (the late Michael Banning), Ted (Denise) Moffatt, Patricia (Morgan) LeVally and Colleen (Donny) Simmins; dear grand-mother of Michael, Seamus, Nellie, Tricia, Billy, Emma, Adam, Lilly, and Violet; great-grandmother of Bruno; loving sister of the late Patrick Doyle; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friend Gladys McColgan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday evening 7 to 9 P.M. and Wednesday morning 8 to 9:15 A.M. at JOHN R. DEADY FUNERAL HOME, 2501 S. Camac St. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Gabriel Church. Int. Private.
www.deadyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019