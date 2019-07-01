Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deady Funeral Home - PHILADELPHIA
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
For more information about
ELLEN MOFFATT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN MOFFATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN E. "Nellie" (Doyle) MOFFATT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN E. "Nellie" (Doyle) MOFFATT Notice
MOFFATT
ELLEN E. "Nellie" (nee Doyle)


June 28, 2019. Wife of the late Edward G.; loving mother of Ellen (the late Michael Banning), Ted (Denise) Moffatt, Patricia (Morgan) LeVally and Colleen (Donny) Simmins; dear grand-mother of Michael, Seamus, Nellie, Tricia, Billy, Emma, Adam, Lilly, and Violet; great-grandmother of Bruno; loving sister of the late Patrick Doyle; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friend Gladys McColgan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday evening 7 to 9 P.M. and Wednesday morning 8 to 9:15 A.M. at JOHN R. DEADY FUNERAL HOME, 2501 S. Camac St. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Gabriel Church. Int. Private.

www.deadyfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now