FONDA
ELLEN ELIZABETH BARBER
age 86, passed away peacefully at the Bellingham Retirement Community in West Chester, PA on July 18. Ellen was born on July 22, 1932 in Syracuse, New York and grew up on the family farm in DeRuyter, NY. Ellen taught senior high home economics for 23 years in the Abington, PA school district and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Germantown. She will be interred in the family plot in DeRuyter, NY. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 3 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, 6001 Germantown Avenue, Phila., PA.
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019