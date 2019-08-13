Home

ELLEN ELIZABETH TERRY

ELLEN ELIZABETH TERRY Notice
TERRY
ELLEN ELIZABETH


Age 68, born on January 1, 1951 received her call and went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019. Ellen lived her last days cradled in the love and care of family and loved ones. Ellen was a dedicated and committed worker. She worked as a bartender and a property manager, until she finished her education. Then, she found a career as an IRS Tax Examiner and retired in October 2014 after serving 24 years. Ellen's many joys in life were her family, horror movies, crochet, sewing, cooking, and drawing. She also loved to "rub heads" in pinochle. Ellen's daughter (Sandra Thompson) and son (William Thompson) with a host of other family members will cherish memories of her.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
