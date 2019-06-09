OSBORN

ELLEN FREARSON

On June 4, 2019, age 70, of Horsham. A Memorial Service will be held on June 14th at the Wayside Chapel in Whitemarsh Memorial Park for Ellen who died from Metastatic Breast Cancer. She had a strong faith in Jesus which helped her during the last year facing her diagnosis.

Ellen was born and raised in the Mt. Airy section of Phila-delphia. She spent her early adult years as a Potter on her farm in Montrose, PA. She enjoyed days by the lake, draw-ing, gardening, and gathering with friends. Later, she then moved to Maple Glen, PA where she did an exceptional job raising her children.

She spent the last 23 years of her life managing the Bee Hive Thrift Store in Northeast Philadelphia with her father, Thomas Frearson. The Bee Hive benefits the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, an organization her family is proud to support.

Ellen was artistic, kind, and always laughing. She was an avid New York Times cross-word puzzler and enjoyed watching true crime shows. Her favorite places to visit were the Adirondack Mountains and Cape May, NJ. Her remains will be spread in these two beautiful places after her donation to the Humanity Gifts Registry is completed.

She is survived by her mother, Alice Frearson; sister, Susan Buckman; son, Benjamin Hawkins, Son, Jonathan Osborn; daughter, Sarah Reimers (Dan Reimers); and the light of her life, her grandson, Forrest Reimers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission in her honor.

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary