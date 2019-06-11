Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
ELLEN (Kitz) MAGUIRE

ELLEN (Kitz) MAGUIRE Notice
MAGUIRE
ELLEN (nee Kitz)
On June 6, 2019, age 93 yrs., of Owings Mills, MD and formerly of Wyncote. Wife of the late Alan W. Mother of Maureen Schrader (Tom), Nancy Connelly (Jack) and Loretta Fox (Scott). Loving grandmother of Shaun Collins (Hayley), Caitlin Schrader, Jack Connelly, Abby Fox and Zoe Fox. Also survived by one great granddaughter Claire Collins. Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 7 to 9 P.M. at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside and to the Church Sat. after 10 A.M.

Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
