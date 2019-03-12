CASSIDY

ELLEN MARIE (nee Hays)

84, formerly of Lansdowne, PA, died March 7, 2019. Born and raised in Phila., she had recently resided at St. Joseph's Manor in Huntingdon Valley where she continued her life dedicated to caring by spending time with residents who didn't have family or who needed "tender loving care". She enjoyed spending time with the Sisters of the Redeemer who would visit. She was involved in many committees and was a voice for change within the facility. She was involved with the crochet club and was active with faculty sales especially those for the Sisters of the Redeemer Mission in Tanzania. She was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School and Misericordia School of Nursing and spent several years at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Maria was a long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and was very involved in many parish act ivies.

Ellen Marie was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her son Mark S. (Cheryl) Cassidy. Survivors include her children Joseph J. (Margaret) Cassidy, David C. (Sindy) Cassidy, Marie Hays (Joe) Solimeo, 12 grand-children and 11 great grand-Center children also survive.

Visitation will be March 13, 2019 9-10:30 A.M. at Transformation Center - Holy Redeemer, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment 1 P.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Sisters of the Redeemer - Tanzania Mission, 1600 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 in Ellen Marie's name would be appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com

