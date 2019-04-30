|
|
Age 85, of Clermont FL, formerly of Upper Darby PA, on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander "Sammy" Mauro. Loving mother of Karen Mauro Rogers (Paul) and Lisa McCann (Bill). Also survived by her grandchildren, Abby, Ethan, Alexander, Bill, Sean and her great-grandchildren, Tennie, Cela, Sloane and Broxdon. Sister of Kathleen Heimbecker and Margaret Castagno. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 6 to 8 P.M., and Saturday, 9 to 10 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Parkinson Foundation, 800 Spruce Street, Philadelphia PA 19107, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019