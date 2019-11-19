Home

James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
ELLEN P. GUNTHER

ELLEN P. GUNTHER Notice
GUNTHER
ELLEN P.
GUNTHER
ELLEN P.
70, of West Chester, on Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur K, mother of Kurt (wife Judy) and Fred (Candice); daughter Laura (Hasen) (husband Mark); grand-children Kimberly, Kristen Finkbohner (Andrew), Malinda Collins (James), Bill (Hasen), Chase, Blake, Brooke, Drew, Bobby(Kohl) and Josh (Kohl) and great grandchildren; Owen, Logan, Addison, Lincoln, Greyson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Friday November 22, 2019 at 2 P.M. from THE JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown where friends may visit from 12:00 to 1:45 P.M. Interment pvt. Contributions in her memory can be made www.believeandacheivefoundation.org/;

www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
