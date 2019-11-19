|
|
GUNTHER
ELLEN P.
70, of West Chester, on Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur K, mother of Kurt (wife Judy) and Fred (Candice); daughter Laura (Hasen) (husband Mark); grand-children Kimberly, Kristen Finkbohner (Andrew), Malinda Collins (James), Bill (Hasen), Chase, Blake, Brooke, Drew, Bobby(Kohl) and Josh (Kohl) and great grandchildren; Owen, Logan, Addison, Lincoln, Greyson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Friday November 22, 2019 at 2 P.M. from THE JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown where friends may visit from 12:00 to 1:45 P.M. Interment pvt. Contributions in her memory can be made www.believeandacheivefoundation.org/;
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019