Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
ELLEN S. (Soeth) GIANGIULIO


1933 - 2019
ELLEN S. (Soeth) GIANGIULIO Notice
GIANGIULIO
ELLEN S. (nee Soeth)


Of Havertown, Pa., formerly of Ardmore, Pa. On Aug. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Giangiulio. Loving mother of Ellen Diane Dellinger, and Donna Conneen. Sister of Patricia Giandonato, and the late William Soeth, Nora DiCarlo, John "Jack" Soeth. She is survived by her 6 grand-children; Amanda (Mike) Heck, Ashley Dellinger, Christopher (Casey) Dellinger, Savannah, Sheanah, and Tristin Conneen. She is a graduate of St. Katharine's High School. She was employed by Seidenbergs Luggage and Bell Telephone Co. as a bookkeeper for 30 years retiring in 2001. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass following at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. Calvary Cemetery.

STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
