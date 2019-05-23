Home

ELLENA (Finuoli) KAPP

ELLENA (Finuoli) KAPP Notice
KAPP
ELLENA (Finuoli)
Of Philadelphia, passed away on May 21, 2019, at the age of 80. She was the beloved daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria Finuoli, and the loving sister of the late Joseph Finuoli, Angela Raspa, Frank Finuoli, and Jerry Finuoli. Ellena is survived by her devoted husband, Ivan Kapp; her beloved children, Gina Castagna (Vincent), Anthony Klemens, and Marie Klemens; her loving grandchildren, Gia and Anthony, and her sister, Claire Douris.
Ellena was a devoted mother, grandmother, and animal lover. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to Ellena's Life Celebration at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Road, Phila. PA 19154, on Saturday, May 25th, from 10 to 11 A.M. Services will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon PA.

Published on Philly.com on May 23, 2019
