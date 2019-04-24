MAGEE

ELMA JANE (nee Shinn)

Wife of William Robert Magee, mother of William Robert Magee, Jr, grandmother to William Robert Magee, III, Miles Colm Magee, and Charlotte Grace Magee, passed quietly at the Evergreens in Moorestown, NJ at 1 A.M. on April 21, 2019 - Easter Sunday. She was 95. She will be deeply missed by her son, daughter-in-law Paula Magee, and grand-children. Her husband prede-ceased and passed in July of last year. Her brother-in-law, Ralph K. Magee and his wife Eleanor have been a comfort to her since the passing of her husband, as has their daughter Connie O'Brien. Charles Hill, a neighbor of Bob and Elma on Oregon Ave has also been a comfort.

Elma was born on Dec. 1, 1923 at Cooper Hospital to Milton E. Shinn and Hettie I. Shinn (nee MacNicol) of Merchantville. She was the first of three sisters. Her sisters Mary Margaret Shinn and Rae Warner Shinn were twins and predeceased her in 2013 and 2008, respectively. She went to school in Merchantville, first at Collins Track Elementary School and then to Merchantville High School, where she was Salutatorian of her graduating class. Elma's plans to attend college were cut short by the untimely death of her father Milton in her senior year. To support her mother and sisters, she went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers during the day and to business school at night. After the war she went to work at Sun Oil Company in Phila., PA - where her sisters subsequently joined her. Over the course of her career she rose to be the secretary (we would say today - executive assistant) to an officer of Sun Oil on its executive management committee. When she retired to start a family with her husband, they required two women to replace her.

She will be deeply missed by her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Visitation Friday 1- 1:45 P.M. at SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill NJ, 08002. Funeral Service Friday 2 P.M. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary