Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELSA RHOADS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSA CLASS RHOADS

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELSA CLASS RHOADS Notice
RHOADS
ELSA CLASS
Died at the age of 98, on March 3, 2019 at Crosslands in Kennett Square. Born in Waiblingen, Germany and raised in Los Angeles, she worked as an executive assistant at Union Oil Company until her marriage to S. Edward Rhoads in 1966. She is survived by her Dalaker and Eise cousins in Germany and by her brother-in-law, William G Rhoads and his wife, Ines, her sister-in-law, Marianne Rhoads, eight nieces and nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Crosslands on a date to be announced.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.