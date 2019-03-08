|
|
RHOADS
ELSA CLASS
Died at the age of 98, on March 3, 2019 at Crosslands in Kennett Square. Born in Waiblingen, Germany and raised in Los Angeles, she worked as an executive assistant at Union Oil Company until her marriage to S. Edward Rhoads in 1966. She is survived by her Dalaker and Eise cousins in Germany and by her brother-in-law, William G Rhoads and his wife, Ines, her sister-in-law, Marianne Rhoads, eight nieces and nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Crosslands on a date to be announced.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019