|
|
BARNES
ELSI MARIA BROWN
Age 81, of Radnor, PA, formerly of East Hartford Conn., on March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank W. Barnes. Loving mother of Barbara Barnes Stephano (Michael), Laurie Barnes Foy (Jack) and Kelly Barnes Hoey (Christian). Dear grandmother of Grant Stephano, Blake Stephano, Chase Stephano, Wyatt Foy and Drew Reardon. Predeceased by her parents Barbara and Joseph Brown. Sister of the late Anna Asche. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600 and to her Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster and Aberdeen Avenue, Wayne, PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the , 150 Monument Ave., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019