WILLIAMS
ELSIE C. (nee Wood)
Age 83, September 5, 2019. Wife of the late George. Mother of Charles (Elizabeth). Mom-Mom of Carrie Gordon and Megan Gallagher (Scott). Great-grandmother of Meaghan and Hanna. Also survived by her brother, Vreeland Wood (the late Joan) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday evening, 6 to 7:45 P.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 8 P.M.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019