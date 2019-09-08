Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
ELSIE WILLIAMS
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
ELSIE C. (Wood) WILLIAMS


1936 - 2019
ELSIE C. (Wood) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS
ELSIE C. (nee Wood)
Age 83, September 5, 2019. Wife of the late George. Mother of Charles (Elizabeth). Mom-Mom of Carrie Gordon and Megan Gallagher (Scott). Great-grandmother of Meaghan and Hanna. Also survived by her brother, Vreeland Wood (the late Joan) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday evening, 6 to 7:45 P.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 8 P.M.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
