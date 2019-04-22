Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
Holy Cross Cemetery
626 Bailey Road
Yeadon, PA
ELSIE D. (Klutsch) CRONIN

ELSIE D. (Klutsch) CRONIN Notice
CRONIN
ELSIE D. (nee Klutsch)
Passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John J. Cronin and the late Vincent P. Dunne; loving mother of Diane Dunne, Tina Dunne, Barbara Donovan (the late Bill) and Janet Mol (Bruce); cherished grandmother of Bill, John, Kathleen, Michael, Kevin, Reeve and great-grandmother of Anniston, Billy, Aiden, Jack and Leo; dear sister of Patricia Ward and the late Joseph Klutsch.
Relatives and friends are invited to Elsie's Life Celebration Wednesday, April 24th, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila and to her Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Elsie's memory to the would be appreciated.

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019
