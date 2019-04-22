|
CRONIN
ELSIE D. (nee Klutsch)
Passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John J. Cronin and the late Vincent P. Dunne; loving mother of Diane Dunne, Tina Dunne, Barbara Donovan (the late Bill) and Janet Mol (Bruce); cherished grandmother of Bill, John, Kathleen, Michael, Kevin, Reeve and great-grandmother of Anniston, Billy, Aiden, Jack and Leo; dear sister of Patricia Ward and the late Joseph Klutsch.
Relatives and friends are invited to Elsie's Life Celebration Wednesday, April 24th, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila and to her Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Elsie's memory to the would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019