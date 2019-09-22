Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
ELSIE CONNOR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE F. (Valera) CONNOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELSIE F. (Valera) CONNOR Notice
CONNOR
ELSIE F. (nee Valera)


September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Devoted mother of Arthur W. "Artie" (June). Loving grand-mother of Brittany Oliva (Dino) and Stephen Connor (Shea) and great-grandmother to Gianna and Dino Oliva. Dear sister of Ed "Butch" Talbot (Linda) and the late Bill Talbot (Carol) and James Talbot. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 11 A.M. to 12:45 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., followed by her Service 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now