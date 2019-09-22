|
|
CONNOR
ELSIE F. (nee Valera)
September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Devoted mother of Arthur W. "Artie" (June). Loving grand-mother of Brittany Oliva (Dino) and Stephen Connor (Shea) and great-grandmother to Gianna and Dino Oliva. Dear sister of Ed "Butch" Talbot (Linda) and the late Bill Talbot (Carol) and James Talbot. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 11 A.M. to 12:45 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., followed by her Service 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019