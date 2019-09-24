|
CHRISTIANO
ELVIRA S. "VERA"
Passed away peacefully at Taylor Hospice on September 22, 2019. Daughter of the late Israele and Fausta (nee Trotta) D'Emilio. Vera was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her son Bob, her sisters Mae Cerrito and Sophie Sannutti, and her brother Dominic. She is survived by her son Joe (Patty) and her sister Gloria Romain (Joe), five grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family also wishes to extend grateful thanks to Vera's caregiver Remi Esen.
Friends and relatives are invited to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, Sept. 26th at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds. Havertown, PA 19083 where friends can call from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vera's name to Sacred Heart Church, 10 Wilson Ave., Havertown, PA 19083.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019