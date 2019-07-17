Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd.
View Map
EMANUEL GUANO Notice
GUANO
EMANUEL "TOM"
Of Roxborough, age 76, July 16, 2019. Husband of the late Ellen (nee Russo); mother of Deanna Schaffer (Bryan) and Karen Rama (Keith); also survived by 5 grandchildren Bryan, Brianna, and Bella Schaffer, Kole and Kayla Rama; brother of Judy Filoon (Joe), Robert Guano (Patricia) and Linda McGruddy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beloved Track and Cross Country Coach for over 20 yrs. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thurs. July 18 at 8:30 A.M. Followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. Int. Westminster Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to IHM CYO Cross Country Track and Field Team.

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
