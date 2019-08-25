Home

St. Edmond's Church
21st and Snyder Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
EMELIA CIFERNI "MILLIE" (Pasquini) PIOTTI

PIOTTI
EMELIA CIFERNI "MILLIE" (nee Pasquini)


Age 100, died peacefully on August 23 surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late Amedeo "Bucky" Ciferni and the late Bernardo "Ben" Piotti. Loving mother of Fr. Andrew Dominic Ciferni, O. Praem, Joseph, Amadeo "Sonny" (Maria) and Louis (Debbie); also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; her brothers of Philip and Thomas Pasquini; nieces and nephews and countless friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday August 27 from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. St. Edmond's Church 21st St and Snyder Ave, Phila, PA. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's memory to Daylesford Abbey, 220 South Valley Road, Paoli, PA. 19301.

www.daylesford.org

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
