EMILIA A. PALIZZI

Age 96, formerly of South Philadelphia, on September 8, 2019 at Wyncote Place in Wyncote. Survived by her sister Antoinette Coia (George) and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church, 8320 Brookside Rd. Elkins Park PA 19027. Interment was held privately by the family at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Under the direction of Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
